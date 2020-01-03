Anna aus dem Bruch enjoyed knitting and gardening

Anna Marie aus dem Bruch, 87, died Tuesday at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, November 20, 1932, daughter of the late Karl and Franziska (Nee:Kasperski) Wessels.

Anna immigrated to the United States in 1954, and later that year on October 9, in Milwaukee she married Klaus aus dem Bruch. Klaus preceded her in death on April 28, 1992. Her enjoyment came from running the house, taking care of her family, baking, sewing, knitting, and gardening. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Heidi (David) Christensen, Karl (Barb) aus dem Bruch; 3 grandchildren, Cecilia (Ian) Ballantyne, Jonah and Gabriel aus dem Bruch; her brother Willi (Gerda) Wessels of Mequon; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Monday, January 6, 2020, 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. a time to share memories will be held.

