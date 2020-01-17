“Akeelah and the Bee” Auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the “Akeelah and the Bee” on Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the daily realities of her life in a tough Chicago neighborhood. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for

the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit. As the underdog, Akeelah’s spunk and tenacity teach us all a little something about triumphing over any obstacle.

Roles are available for a large, diverse cast of men, women, and children ages 10 and up. Parts call for African American, Asian American, Latin American, and Caucasian characters. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in February and will be performed weekends March 28 through April 5, along with daytime school outreach performances on March 31, April 1, 2, 6, and 7. For further information, contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.