“A Fox on the Fairway” Auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, will be holding open auditions for Ken Ludwig’s, “A Fox on the Fairway,” on Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Two rival country clubs, Quail Valley and Crouching Squirrel, are competing head-to-head in the Annual Inter-club Golf Tournament. With money, jobs, and reputations on the line, madcap adventures ensue with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans. Filled with love, lust and more laughs than you could shake a 9-iron at, golf and theatre lovers alike will want to take a swing at this farce.

Roles are available for two men and two women 40s to 60s and one man and one woman ages 18 to 30s. More details about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in January and will be performed weekends February 21 through March 8, 2020. For further information, contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.