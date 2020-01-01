7 Ways CBD Can Help Entrepreneurs Regain Focus

CBD has gained a lot of hype for its ability to help those from all walks of life, from the anxious socialite to the sleep-deprived parent. It’s also gained a lot of attention in the entrepreneurial and executive classes.

CEOs, business owners, and new entrepreneurs alike are widely sharing the benefits of CBD for a variety of mental and physical health benefits. An important factor is CBD’s ability to boost focus.

As an entrepreneur, you know the value of being able to concentrate, build momentum, and stay honed-in on an important goal. CBD could be what you need to maintain that laser-like focus.

Here are seven ways you’ll find that to be true.

1. Lower Stress Levels

As an entrepreneur, stress is just a part of your life. However, like most entrepreneurs, you probably don’t realize just how stressed you are. If you wait too long to treat it, it could lead to your breaking point or a syndrome commonly called burnout where you’re no longer able to maintain the momentum you’ve had to keep your business going.

According to Penguin CBD, a few drops of CBD oil held under the tongue for a minute can potentially remedy many ailments such as stress. Close your eyes and imagine what it would be like for all of your muscles to steadily relax, your worries to jump to the back of your mind, and your mind focus on the present. You can now clearly see the steps you need to take for your business—all because you treated your stress appropriately.

2. Improve Sleep

How many sleepless nights have you spent worrying about your business? You might be unable to fall asleep or you’re working late into the night to complete projects for clients or meet inventory demands.

Eventually, you need a restful night’s sleep. Ideally, this will be a regular thing for you, and CBD can help you fall asleep and stay that way all night long. Best of all, you won’t wake drowsy or oversleep because CBD is not a sleeping pill with all the associated side effects.

You might be thinking that sleep is the opposite of what you need when you’re behind on projects and you need more hours in the day. But sleep is exactly what will break a vicious cycle of being too tired to work and focus on what needs to be done.

3. Take Away the Pain

As noted by a review of Penguin CBD, whether you’ve developed spinal-related pain from hunching over your computer or you’ve developed chronic headaches as a result of overworking yourself, CBD can remove that pain for you.

Pain dulls the other senses and makes it difficult to focus. CBD’s anti-inflammatory and hormone-controlling properties can dull pain signals sent to the brain that might otherwise distract you from what’s important.

4. Reduce Anxiety

A 2015 study revealed that nearly half of all entrepreneurs are dealing with at least one mental illness, and anxiety is a top condition among them. Whether you went into your business with an anxiety disorder already diagnosed or you developed an anxiety disorder after all you’ve been through with your business, CBD can help.

For many people, CBD is the only treatment that truly works for their anxiety. It’s so effective that more than half of those who use CBD have thrown out their prescription anxiety medications in favor of using CBD regularly. It could be the answer to you’ve been looking for to restore calm and focus in your hectic life.

5. Minimize Sick Days

CBD is believed to directly impact your immune system. The hemp-based substance interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system, a structure of the body designed to regulate hormones and contribute to immune responses.

Research on how CBD can help your immune system is still growing, but it’s believed that CBD controls some of the immune responses to certain toxins. It may isolate infected areas and prevent toxins from spreading, keeping you healthy and well. You don’t have time for sick days and the lost productivity that comes with it, so trying CBD is worth a shot.

6. Lower Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a direct response to elevated stress levels and anxiety. It’s also a precursor to more serious illnesses like heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States.

CBD can be used to lower blood pressure in both short-term and long-term capacities. Some studies have shown that it can reduce blood pressure and heart rate for those who fear public speaking (a common occurrence for entrepreneurs). In long-term scenarios, it can help users maintain low blood pressure without the use of medications.

If you’re an entrepreneur who struggles to control your high blood pressure, CBD may be the perfect solution for you. It can help you effectively keep it in check without losing your momentum at work.

7. Increase Concentration

In all, the many health and wellness benefits of the best CBD oil can add to an increased ability to concentrate on what’s most important. It starts with the big projects that need completing on a regular basis and continues with the small details that make a good business great.

CBD can also help you to concentrate on specific aspects of your business that need specialized attention. For example, if your marketing campaign is dragging, a good dose of CBD can help you shut out the crowding thoughts of inventory problems, profit margins, customer service, and other business details that aren’t a priority. You can make your marketing campaign your priority, fix any problems, and then move onto the next project without becoming overwhelmed.

No matter what your business is or the struggles you’re facing as an entrepreneur, CBD really can help. You can add it easily into your daily routine and reap regular benefits from its use.