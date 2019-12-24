6 Drunken Drivers Arrested In Racine County: Report

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Authorities in Racine County have increased patrols of area roads and highways over the holiday season for drunk drivers. Sheriff’s officials say they pulled six people over in a five-hour span on Dec. 20 on suspicion of drunken driving. Here’s what the Racine County Sheriff’s office is reporting:

A 56-year-old Twin Lakes resident was arrested for her second drunken driving offense following a traffic stop which occurred in the Village of Mount Pleasant after a person reported her vehicle driving recklessly. The driver said she consumed two

beers two hours before her arrest as well as some prescription drugs.

A 52-year-old Burlington man was arrested for his third drunken driving offense following a traffic stop which occurred in the Town of Burlington after a person said his vehicle was driving recklessly. A preliminary breath test at the scene returned a 0.233 blood alcohol concentration, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

A 42-year-old Racine man was arrested for his fifth drunken driving offense following a traffic stop that occurred in the Village of Mount Pleasant. He was reported to have fled the scene of an accident he caused in Milwaukee County. Deputies found him as he exited the interstate at Highway 20.

A 65-year-old Kenosha man was arrested for his first drunken driving offense following a crash that occurred in the Village of Elmwood Park. Authorities say the man failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Taylor Ave. and Lathrop Ave. which caused a three-vehicle accident with one party being injured.

A 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for his second offense, as well as hit and run following a crash that occurred in the Village of Yorkville. The investigation revealed that he was driving recklessly, nearly striking another motorist where he then proceeded to leave the road, striking a traffic sign. He then left the scene where he was located by Deputies.

A 42-year-old Paddock Lake man was arrested for his third offense following a traffic stop that occurred on the Interstate. A concerned citizen reported the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on the interstate after it nearly struck other motorists and the median wall.