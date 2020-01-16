5 Upcoming Open Houses In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Browsing homes for sale on the internet can feel like a somewhat blind process. Photos can’t always do a house justice, and they can often make a decrepit property seem more spacious and sparkling than it really is. That’s the beauty of the IRL open house: No more bumbling around in the dark!

Ready to see what’s out there? To jump-start your search, we’ve compiled a list of the five most recent open houses scheduled in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for the current offerings before making the big decision.

Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 4 beds and 2 baths for $217,900, and another in the Racine area with 3 beds and 1 bath for $118,000.

Looking for more information on one of the houses listed below? Just click on any address to learn more. Happy house hunting!

1. 5516 Cambridge Ln Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $139,900

Size: 1,188 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Sunday, January 19th at 12:00 pm

2. 1127 Emmertsen Rd N, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $217,900

Size: 2,136 sq. ft, 4 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Sunday, January 19th at 10:00 am

3. 2226 Spring St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $118,000

Size: 1,035 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 1 bath

Open house: Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 am

4. 2615 Donna Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Price: $143,500

Size: 1,006 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 1 bath

Open house: Sunday, January 19th at 1:00 pm

5. 6537 South Dr, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $180,000

Size: 1,120 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 1 bath

Open house: Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 pm

Want more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out Patch’s Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area real-estate section for a complete list of local open houses.

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

