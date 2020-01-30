5 Open Houses In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Shopping around for a home online can feel like a somewhat blind process. While listing photographs can help, they’re no replacement for the real thing. That’s where open houses come in handy: No more guesswork involved!

Ready to start hunting? To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the five most recent open houses scheduled in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for what’s available before making the big decision.

Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $347,900, and another in the Racine area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $118,900.

Want more photos or info? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!

1. 981 Stratford Ct Unit 202, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $204,900

Size: 1,800 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00 pm

2. 716 Arthur Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $162,000

Size: 2,092 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 12:00 pm

3. 6313 Biscayne Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $347,900

Size: 1,741 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am

4. 3505 Wright Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $118,900

Size: 1,772 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am

5. 1127 Emmertsen Rd N, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $217,900

Size: 2,136 sq. ft., 4 beds, and 2 baths

Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 10:00 am

Want more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or there’s always a full list of nearby open houses in Patch’s real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

981 Stratford Ct Unit 202 Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406 For Sale: $204,900

2 bd/2 full ba, 1,800 sqft More Info

716 Arthur Ave Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $162,000

3 bd/2 full ba, 2,092 sqft More Info

1513 92nd St Unit 43 Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177 For Sale: $119,900

1 bd/1 full ba, 842 sqft More Info

14334 Marina Dr Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177 For Sale: $649,900

5 bd/3 full ba, 4,683 sqft More Info

6313 Biscayne Ave Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406 For Sale: $347,900

3 bd/2 full ba, 1,741 sqft More Info

3505 Wright Ave Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $118,900

2 bd/2 full ba, 1,772 sqft More Info

1127 Emmertsen Rd N Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406 For Sale: $217,900

4 bd/2 full ba, 2,136 sqft More Info

441 West Blvd Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $157,900

3 bd/1 full ba, 1,343 sqft More Info

6537 South Dr Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406 For Sale: $175,000

3 bd/1 full ba, 1,120 sqft More Info

4850 Cascade Ct Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $674,900

5 bd/4 full ba, 3,931 sqft More Info

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com