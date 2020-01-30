fbpx
January 30, 2020

5 Open Houses In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

See the latest properties to hit the local open-house circuit.

(Realtor)

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Shopping around for a home online can feel like a somewhat blind process. While listing photographs can help, they’re no replacement for the real thing. That’s where open houses come in handy: No more guesswork involved!

Ready to start hunting? To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the five most recent open houses scheduled in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for what’s available before making the big decision.

Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $347,900, and another in the Racine area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $118,900.

Want more photos or info? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!

1. 981 Stratford Ct Unit 202, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $204,900
Size: 1,800 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00 pm

2. 716 Arthur Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $162,000
Size: 2,092 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 12:00 pm

3. 6313 Biscayne Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $347,900
Size: 1,741 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am

4. 3505 Wright Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $118,900
Size: 1,772 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am

5. 1127 Emmertsen Rd N, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $217,900
Size: 2,136 sq. ft., 4 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, February 2nd at 10:00 am

Want more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or there’s always a full list of nearby open houses in Patch’s real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

