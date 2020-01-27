fbpx
Hot Topics
January 28, 2020

5 New Properties For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

Check out the newest homes available now in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

January 27, 2020 Racine County Eye Development, News, Real Estate Comments Off on 5 New Properties For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area
(Realtor)

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Looking for a new house nearby, but getting tired of seeing the same old property listings every time you search online? Not to worry! To save you some time, we’ve got the latest batch of five new listings nearby.

Below, you’ll find the five latest properties to go up for sale in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Racine area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $89,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $199,500.

Click on any address for additional photos and details. Happy house hunting!

1. 930 Echo Ln, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $154,900
Size: 1,493 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

2. 5540 Deerfield Rd, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $199,500
Size: 1,451 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths

3. 2626 Jean Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Price: $129,900
Size: 1,377 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

4. 1544 Grange Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $89,900
Size: 1,042 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

5. 3051 90th St, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $135,000
Size: 894 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath

Itching for more? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or you can always find a full list of nearby homes in Patch’s real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

716 Arthur Ave
Racine, Wisconsin 53405
For Sale: $162,000
3 bd/2 full ba, 2,092 sqft
More Info
<div>716 Arthur Ave</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53405</div>
14116 Marina Dr
Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177
For Sale: $799,900
5 bd/4 full ba, 4,604 sqft
More Info
<div>14116 Marina Dr</div><div>Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177</div>
930 Echo Ln
Racine, Wisconsin 53406
For Sale: $154,900
3 bd/2 full ba, 1,493 sqft
More Info
<div>930 Echo Ln</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53406</div>
5540 Deerfield Rd
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
For Sale: $199,500
3 bd/2 full ba, 1,451 sqft
More Info
<div>5540 Deerfield Rd</div><div>Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406</div>
2626 Jean Ave
Racine, Wisconsin 53404
For Sale: $129,900
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,377 sqft
More Info
<div>2626 Jean Ave</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53404</div>
1544 Grange Ave
Racine, Wisconsin 53405
For Sale: $89,900
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,042 sqft
More Info
<div>1544 Grange Ave</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53405</div>
3051 90th St
Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177
For Sale: $135,000
2 bd/1 full ba, 894 sqft
More Info
<div>3051 90th St</div><div>Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177</div>
2330 Hansen Ave
Racine, Wisconsin 53405
For Sale: $80,000
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,379 sqft
More Info
<div>2330 Hansen Ave</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53405</div>
3749 Cheyenne Ct
Racine, Wisconsin 53404
For Sale: $149,900
2 bd/2 full ba, 1,393 sqft
More Info
<div>3749 Cheyenne Ct</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53404</div>
2039 Wustum Ave
Racine, Wisconsin 53404
For Sale: $119,900
3 bd/1 full ba, 864 sqft
More Info
<div>2039 Wustum Ave</div><div>Racine, Wisconsin 53404</div>

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.

Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.

Shop Local!

Food and drink

Copyright (c) 2019 Racine County Eye. All rights reserverd.