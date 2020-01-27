5 New Properties For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Looking for a new house nearby, but getting tired of seeing the same old property listings every time you search online? Not to worry! To save you some time, we’ve got the latest batch of five new listings nearby.
Below, you’ll find the five latest properties to go up for sale in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Racine area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $89,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $199,500.
Click on any address for additional photos and details. Happy house hunting!
1. 930 Echo Ln, Racine, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $154,900
Size: 1,493 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
2. 5540 Deerfield Rd, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $199,500
Size: 1,451 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths
3. 2626 Jean Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Price: $129,900
Size: 1,377 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
4. 1544 Grange Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Price: $89,900
Size: 1,042 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
5. 3051 90th St, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177
Price: $135,000
Size: 894 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath
Itching for more? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or you can always find a full list of nearby homes in Patch’s real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.
3 bd/2 full ba, 2,092 sqft
5 bd/4 full ba, 4,604 sqft
3 bd/2 full ba, 1,493 sqft
3 bd/2 full ba, 1,451 sqft
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,377 sqft
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,042 sqft
2 bd/1 full ba, 894 sqft
3 bd/1 full ba, 1,379 sqft
2 bd/2 full ba, 1,393 sqft
3 bd/1 full ba, 864 sqft
Photos courtesy of Realtor.com
Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.
Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.