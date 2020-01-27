5 New Properties For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Looking for a new house nearby, but getting tired of seeing the same old property listings every time you search online? Not to worry! To save you some time, we’ve got the latest batch of five new listings nearby.

Below, you’ll find the five latest properties to go up for sale in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Racine area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $89,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $199,500.

Click on any address for additional photos and details. Happy house hunting!

1. 930 Echo Ln, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $154,900

Size: 1,493 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

2. 5540 Deerfield Rd, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $199,500

Size: 1,451 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths

3. 2626 Jean Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Price: $129,900

Size: 1,377 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

4. 1544 Grange Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $89,900

Size: 1,042 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

5. 3051 90th St, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $135,000

Size: 894 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath

Or you can always find a full list of nearby homes in Patch's real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

2330 Hansen Ave Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $80,000

3 bd/1 full ba, 1,379 sqft More Info

3749 Cheyenne Ct Racine, Wisconsin 53404 For Sale: $149,900

2 bd/2 full ba, 1,393 sqft More Info

2039 Wustum Ave Racine, Wisconsin 53404 For Sale: $119,900

3 bd/1 full ba, 864 sqft More Info

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com