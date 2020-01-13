5 New Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area Properties For Sale

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — When you’re in the market for some fresh digs, hunting down every new listing in the area can take hours of tedious investigating online. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the prep work for you.

Here’s a list of the five latest properties to hit the market in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $126,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 5 beds and 2 baths for $239,900.

Looking for more photos and details? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!

1. 10910 Washington Ave Units 2 & 10912, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53177