5 New Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area Properties For Sale

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — When you’re in the market for some fresh digs, hunting down every new listing in the area can take hours of tedious investigating online. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the prep work for you.
Here’s a list of the five latest properties to hit the market in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $126,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 5 beds and 2 baths for $239,900.
Looking for more photos and details? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!
1. 10910 Washington Ave Units 2 & 10912, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53177
Size: 2,282 sq. ft., 5 beds, and 2 baths2. 8500 Westminster Dr, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177
Price: $149,900
Size: 1,188 sq. ft, 4 beds, and 2 baths
3. 5726 Cambridge Ln Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $135,000
Size: 1,154 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 3 baths
4. 3305 Kensington Ct, Elmwood Park, Wisconsin 53405
Price: $225,000
Size: 1,720 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths
5. 1434 Fox Tail Dr Unit 102, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $126,900
Size: 1,291 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths
Still want to see more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out our full list of nearby homes in our real-estate section for the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.
