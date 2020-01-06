5 New Homes For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — When you’re looking for some fresh digs, hunting down every new listing in the area can be an exhausting task. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the initial work for you.

Here’s a handy list of the five latest homes to go up for sale in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — such as one in the Mount Pleasant area with 2 beds and 1 bath for $114,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area for $550,000.

Want more information on one of the properties on our list? Just click on any address to learn more. Happy house hunting!

1. 1101 S Sunnyslope Dr Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $114,900

Size: 1,020 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath

2. 9323 Michigan Ave, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $169,900

Size: 1,200 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths

3. 3519 Fifteenth St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $138,900

Size: 1,789 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

4. 9109 Dahlia Ln, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $339,900

Size: 1,852 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths

5. Hwy V Lot 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $550,000

Still haven’t gotten your fill? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out our Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area real-estate section for a complete list of nearby homes.

915 Albert St Racine, Wisconsin 53404 For Sale: $36,000

3 bd/1 full ba, 916 sqft More Info

2429 Monroe Ave Racine, Wisconsin 53405 For Sale: $54,900

1 bd/1 full ba, 880 sqft More Info

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com