January 6, 2020

5 New Homes For Sale In The Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area

Check out the most recently listed homes available now in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

(Realtor)

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — When you’re looking for some fresh digs, hunting down every new listing in the area can be an exhausting task. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the initial work for you.

Here’s a handy list of the five latest homes to go up for sale in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — such as one in the Mount Pleasant area with 2 beds and 1 bath for $114,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area for $550,000.

Want more information on one of the properties on our list? Just click on any address to learn more. Happy house hunting!

1. 1101 S Sunnyslope Dr Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $114,900
Size: 1,020 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath

2. 9323 Michigan Ave, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $169,900
Size: 1,200 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths

3. 3519 Fifteenth St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $138,900
Size: 1,789 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths

4. 9109 Dahlia Ln, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $339,900
Size: 1,852 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths

5. Hwy V Lot 1, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $550,000

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

