5 Best Places for a Romantic Dinner in Racine

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and have you thought about where you’ll take your sweetheart on a date? Are you hungry to find the perfect spot to share a meal with your loved one? Celebrate Valentine’s Day locally in the area at 5 of Racine’s most romantic and charming restaurants. You’ll be sure to fall in love with your night out on the town.

Corner House

1521 Washington Ave / 262-637-1295

Think about upscale dining in Uptown and treat yourself to a meal at the Corner House. Since 1945, the Corner House has prepared the finest, most elegant evening meals in the Uptown area. As you drive to this popular destination, admire the latest murals along the way. Upon arrival, you will be welcomed into a charming, but sophisticated supper club. The Corner House is nationally famed for their juicy, tender and savory prime rib. Order your sweetheart a luxurious meal and truly bond over this unforgettable Valentine’s Day.

Olde Madrid

418 6th Street / 262-619-0940

Even out the sweetness of Valentine’s Day by heading to Olde Madrid for an upbeat, spicy Spanish bite to eat. The best tapas and sangria this side of the I are served with specialty drinks. Share laughs with your Valentine over the course of your meal. The food is worth falling in love with and before you get carried away, make sure to save room for flan! You’ll be sure to spice up date night by spending Valentine’s day at Olde Madrid. Call to make a reservation to ensure that your spot is saved so that you can enjoy Olde Madrid cuisine.

Reefpoint Brewhouse

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway / 262-898-7333

Reefpoint Brewhouse is not only a restaurant but a restaurant with a view. At Reefpoint Brewhouse, reserve a table for Valentine’s Day and you can enjoy an intimate dinner along the lake. A wide selection of signature sandwiches and seafood are available. The menu offers gluten-free and vegetarian dishes so that they are sure not to leave any lovers out on a tasty treat.

Sebastian’s Dining Spirits

6025 Douglas Ave / 262- 681-5465

Admire your special someone at Sebastian’s this Valentine’s Day. The cozy atmosphere, located in Caledonia, invites you to relax and unwind. The original taste of Sebastian’s cuisine will replenish you. Select your appetizers carefully, enjoy the immaculate presentation of food, and be sure to save room for dinner. You will not want to miss out on the intriguing experience of dining at Sebastian’s, so call to book your reservation today. The memories made this Valentine’s Day at Sebastian’s will make you fall in love all over again.

The Summit

6825 Washington Ave / 262- 886-9866

Surprise your date to supper at The Summit and be sure to win over their hearts. Feel comforted at this local eatery by tasting their mouth-watering house recipes. Enjoy live entertainment with the one you love as you dine. A selection of wines is beautifully paired with all meal courses. This Valentine’s Day enjoy fine dining food from the comfort of your home. Dinner is available to order via takeout, DoorDash, or Postmates. Whether you choose to dine in at The Summit or pick up your meal, either way, it will be divine.

