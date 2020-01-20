2020 Snowdance Comedy Festival Schedule, Lineup Announced

RACINE, WI — Over Our Head Players will present the “2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival” at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine.

Performances run five weekends Jan. 31 – March 1. Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Reservations are available through the box office, (262) 632-6802, and online at overourheadplayers.org.

Tickets are $20 on Friday and Saturday, $18 on Thursday and Sunday.

As part of Snowdance, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. The hit playwriting competition had a record 654 submissions from around the world. Judges chose the 10 best to produce.

The winning titles and their authors:

My Parent’s Carjacking, Michael L. Johnson, Racine, Wisconsin — An older couple is held up at the longest light in town.

For Whom the Yell Tolls, James Ferguson, Plainville, Massachusetts — A new girlfriend meets her boyfriend’s mother.

Geese, Peter Stavros, Louisville, Kentucky — A gaggle of geese ruins one couple’s day.

The Last Game Night, Karen Fetherston, Racine, Wisconsin — When friends play board games, tensions run high

The Talk, Greg Beattie, Lafayette, Louisiana — A father and son rap about the birds and the bees

Go to The Light, by Laurie Allen, Odessa, Texas — Three children fulfill their dying dad’s last wishes.

Burning Airlines Give You So Much More, Ruben Carbajal, Kenosha, Wisconsin —It is amazing what some people do when their plane is crashing.

The Thief, Christine Robinson, Peterlee, County Durham, England — A couple awakes to find a unique home intruder.

Elvis and the Psychiatrist, Michael Noonan, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England — Everyone could use a little therapy once in a while, even Elvis.

A Disturbing Encounter at the Calhoun Residence Involving Sex, Marriage, and the American Musical Theatre, William Cameron, Washington, Pennsylvania — The title says it all, except there is also infidelity.

A cash award of $500.00 goes to “Best in Snow”, with a $200.00 award going to second place and $100 to third place.

