2,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled For Possible Contamination

Chicago-based Amity Packing Company is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with a clear, thin pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

Health officials say the problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, health officials said.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Jan. 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

One pound vacuum-packed packages containing “Pre 95 percent lean 5 percent fat ground beef” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and use/freeze by date of Jan. 31, 2020 on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.