$189K Tri-Level Caledonia Home Up For Sheriff’s Sale

CALEDONIA, WI — This Tri-level home on a private and serene two-acre lot in the Village of Caledonia. According to the Racine County property listings, this home is in foreclosure and is set to be sold on at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020.

Sheriff’s Sales are conducted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, located at 717 Wisconsin Ave. in Racine.

The bank, lending institution or their attorney will put in the first bid. Anyone may bid on the properties. The property goes to the highest bidder. Successful bidders are required to have 10 percent of the successful bid with them at the time of sale. The 10 percent must be in cash, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to Racine County Clerk of Courts.

Newer windows throughout, wood-burning fireplace, bright kitchen with skylight, central air, roof, AC and furnace all in good shape. Huge extra deep lot with deer and other wildlife present and plenty of privacy and quiet. Outbuilding could be converted into a garage or workshop. Newer appliances and hot tub included!

This property overview is from the previous listing when the home was listed for sale in Sep 28, 2018.

Address: 1708 4 Mile Rd, Racine, Wisconsin

Price: $189,000

Square Feet: 1366

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Built: 1955

Features:

