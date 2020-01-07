18 Wisconsin Insurance Brokers Have Licenses Revoked

A total of 18 insurance brokers who have dealings in Wisconsin have had their licenses revoked by state officials. The 18 are among several others that have been identified by the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

According to a news release issued by the state office, the revocations and other actions were issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance after determining that they have violated Wisconsin insurance statutes or regulations. In some cases, the individual or company denied the stated allegations but consented to the action taken, state officials said.

The following people have had their licenses revoked, or have had some other enforcement action taken on them by state officials.

Khalilah S. Brister, of Milwaukee, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Tiana L. Burton, of De Pere, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Joanne E. Carey, of Eau Claire, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Melissa A. Ceja, of Verona, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Iyeshea R. Cohen, of Racine, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Robert D’Agosta, of Pennsylvania, had his application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of having administrative actions taken by FINRA and NASD and being named in lawsuits containing allegations of unsuitability, breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentation, and fraud.

Jennifer J. Deloughary, of Fond du Lac, had her application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing practices.

Christina S. Harris, of Texas, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Michael Helvick, of Mount Pleasant, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Travontay D. Hopgood, of Milwaukee, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Deborah D. Jennings, of Texas, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Adrian C. Lewis, of Milwaukee, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

David C. McKnight, of Arizona, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Cristina Mendoza, of Texas, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Scott D. Nelson, of Milwaukee, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Jesus O. Perales, of Illinois, had his application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of failing to disclose administrative actions taken by the State of Illinois on a licensing application, owing delinquent taxes, and failing to respond promptly to inquiries from OCI.

Esterllin Perera, of Florida, agreed to surrender her Wisconsin insurance license and agreed to pay a forfeiture of $500 upon any reapplication. These actions were taken based on allegations of having an employment termination for cause and failing to respond to inquiries from OCI.

Tanzenia L. Session, of Texas, had her application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing type conduct and for failing to respond promptly to inquiries from OCI.

Matthew J. Sletten, of Minnesota, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Terry C. Steffen, of Onalaska, had his application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing type conduct.

Andrew Storlie, of Racine, had his application for an insurance license denied. This action was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing type conduct and having unpaid civil money judgments.

Jerome A. Timmermann, of Illinois, agreed to the issuance of a two-year conditional insurance license having certain reporting requirements. This action was taken based on allegations of having an administrative action taken by the Illinois Securities Department, criminal convictions, an insurance company reprimand, and failing to respond promptly and completely to OCI.

Maria A. Volpe, of Merrill, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Bill J. Walton, of Colorado, agreed to the issuance of a two-year conditional insurance license having certain reporting requirements. This action was taken based on allegations of having an administrative action taken by the State of Colorado Securities Commissioner, a lawsuit containing allegations of copyright infringement, failing to disclose an administrative action taken by the State of Wisconsin on a licensing application, and failing to respond promptly and completely to inquiries from OCI.

Renee Wittlinger, of Colby, had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Kevin J. Yonke, of Pewaukee, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

Mark R. Zellmer, of Appleton, had his insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

