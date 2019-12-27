$1.3 Million Wisconsin ‘Lighthouse’ Home Just Listed

Welcome Home! This is a once in a lifetime property, sitting on 2.88 acres with roughly 300 feet of frontage on the Chippewa River.
Enjoy entertaining guests in the formal dining room and grand living area with cathedral ceilings and windows overlooking the river. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with 2 sinks, 2 dishwashers, 2 stoves, a walk-in pantry and more!
With 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms you will have plenty of space! The lower level is where all of the fun will be had offering a theatre room, swimming pool, game room, exercise room, bar area & family room with a walk-out to the backyard.
You will also find a dream man cave in the lower level offering the perfect area to work on cars or play. PLUS this property features a 54×82 Morton Pole Building fully finished & heated.
- Address: 10452 43rd Ave, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
- Price: $1,399,900
- Square Feet: 9223
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 6 Baths
- Built: 2004
This listing originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.
